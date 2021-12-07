I spent most of my life as a student, teacher, teacher educator and administrator. During that time, I have met, observed and worked with a large variety of students and adults.

Had I met Kyle Rittenhouse during my time, it would have been obvious to me that he was a young man with several issues that led to the incident in Wisconsin. He seems to be a person of limited intellect, maturity and psychological balance — who has little understanding of his role and place in the world. Reality, facts and social requirements seem to have little meaning to him.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene obviously disagrees. She has introduced a bill to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Rittenhouse for his actions. U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is open to offering Rittenhouse an internship in his congressional office.

Once the Rittenhouse trial was complete and he was found not guilty on all charges, we got to watch the trial of three men who enforced the unwritten rule about Black men jogging in Georgia. The jury in this case was seemingly less sympathetic in regard to the intellect, standards and tactics of the vigilantes, and found them guilty.

Later, we may see what jurors decide in the trials of Ethan Crumbley and his parents in the Nov. 30 Michigan school shooting.

Just what is on the minds of those who allow the sale of all types of guns to people who I see as having limited intellect, maturity and psychological clarity and balance?

It is time to rewrite gun laws to restrict sale to those who actually are capable of using weapons safely and sanely.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township