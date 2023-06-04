I can solve all the problems we are having with mail-in voting. Years ago, the only ones who could mail in their votes were those who were in the military, traveling for business or physically unable to vote in person.

We need to go back to that again.

People got lazy and didn’t want to go to vote in person and because of COVID-19 they were allowed more flexibility to vote by mail. Well, according to some politicians, the COVID-19 pandemic is over, so voters need to get up off their lazy posteriors and go in person to vote. This would solve the mail-in voting issues. Perhaps we need a change in political party to make all these corrections?

Sandra Hart

Warwick Township