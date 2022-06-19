When one political party, be it Democratic or Republican, controls the executive and both legislative branches of the federal government, the checks and balances inherent in the U.S. Constitution fail miserably.

The executive branch is responsible for enforcing laws passed by Congress and signed into law by the president. The legislative branch is responsible for providing oversight to ensure the administration is performing its duties.

The administration does not get to decide which laws it enforces. One example of this phenomenon involves the current administration refusing to enforce immigration laws and Congress not holding the administration accountable. A government not held accountable for its misdeeds is a government unfettered by any moral standard and free to wreak havoc on “We the people.”

How did the federal government ever become so dysfunctional? Congress ratified the 17th Amendment to the Constitution on April 8, 1913, requiring candidates for the U.S. Senate to run a public election campaign for office.

Previously, senators were chosen by each state’s legislature, which therefore naturally protected the interests of each state. The framers of the Constitution designed the Senate in this way to prevent the federal government from dominating the states’ rights, but that’s exactly what’s happened.

The solution? De-politicize the U.S. Senate. Repeal the 17th Amendment. Allow state legislatures to once again appoint and replace their two members of the U.S. Senate based on their qualifications, not on their politics. Appoint America’s best and brightest to the U.S. Senate. Let’s replace partisan politics with statesmanship in the U.S. Senate.

James Uhernik

Manheim Township