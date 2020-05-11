Well, as frustrating as COVID-19 is for everyone, I sit on the fence on this whole issue.

For some, yes, it is very dangerous. But for others, in my opinion, not so much.

How in the world do you test every single person in a borough, county, state, etc.? We all carry germs on ourselves each day. Everything is airborne, so what do we do?

How do you continue this “stay-at-home” order, since clearly some people aren’t? Open up the cities, the businesses and the communities. Let the adults decide what they want to do. Our government officials need to understand: You can tell the people one thing, but they’ll continue to do whatever they need or want to. Just open up again! For those who don’t feel safe, then be that adult and stay home. Simple strategy.

Deb DeWees

Stevens