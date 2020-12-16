Time to remove Trump yard signs

For those people who still have Trump signs on their lawns — get over it!

The election is over and President Donald Trump lost, regardless of what he or anyone else says.

Trump lost not because there was anything wrong with the election, but because he has been, and is, an embarrassment to himself and democracy.

The signs may make good kindling, because they’re not good for anything else.

George Mavros

East Hempfield Township