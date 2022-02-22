In my view, Pennsylvania has been under a growing stranglehold with our General Assembly for years and it is getting worse. Gone are the efforts to even pretend that some members of the state Legislature actually represent Pennsylvania citizens, because their partisan political agenda obviously comes first.

Why not have a much larger and representative Legislature — but make it nonpartisan, transparent and part-time, with no pensions and no gifts from lobbyists? Let’s throw in limited, publicly funded campaigning, too, which I believe would reveal the character of the candidates.

If we could eliminate political parties — which I believe have stopped many elected officials from acting in the best interest of the common good of citizens’ health, safety and well-being — we just might find that elected officials can work together to make Pennsylvania a better place to live, work and play, without the stench of partisan politics.

Dianne M. Berlin

Manheim