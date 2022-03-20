Pennsylvania has the highest gas tax in the United States. The Pennsylvania State Police are partially funded by this gas tax. When people reduce driving, less money is available for the state police.

Our state government has not had the vision to budget separately for the state police and essentially has relied on consumer consumption to fund the state police budget for years.

When we fund the state police in this way, it takes money that should be used for the repair of our bridges and roads.

The citizens in the state lose when we do not properly fund state police and when we don’t repair our bridges and roads.

It’s time to let your elected officials know that they must dispense of this archaic accounting method and properly build a budget for the state police.

If your representative provides a vague response to your letters or emails, it’s time to act and vote them out in November.

A total of 58.7 cents is the cost we spend on taxes to the state for one gallon of gasoline!

Failing to hold these politicians accountable just lets them add more taxes and waste. Until there is a change in Harrisburg this is the price we pay to live in Pennsylvania.

Burton Aulisio

West Lampeter Township