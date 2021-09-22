Here we are in September 2021 and former President Donald Trump is still getting press coverage. The Sept. 15 letter “Biden administration a disaster for US” fuels it.

Please, the man is out of the White House; he lost the election. Get over it!

Also, I think the letter writer is confused as to who is currently president. Every comment he makes is, in my view, a perfect description of Trump. He complains about Democratic-run cities, but I believe these Democratic cities fuel the economy, keeping many of the “red” states afloat.

I don’t know about the rest of Lancaster County, but I am sleeping a lot better these days — what a luxury after the previous four years of complete and utter chaos.

Shirley Cross

West Lampeter Township