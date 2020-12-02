Republicans of the country need to move on, grow up and stop complaining about the election. It’s time to put on their grown-up pants! If they think it was “stolen” by Joe Biden due to fraud, etc., then, as I see it, 2016 was most definitely “stolen” by Donald Trump since he only won because of the Electoral College. The people didn’t want Trump — they voted for Hiliary Clinton. She won the popular vote by almost 3 million votes. I think we should do a recount of the 2016 election. We might find that Trump lost the popular vote by much, much more than 2.8 million.

After four years of Trump, I’ve heard nothing but lies, fake stories, fake news and deceit from him, the GOP and his cohorts (including his family). I am thankful that on Jan. 20, 2021, we will finally be rid of the man many consider the worst president ever in U.S. history!

C. L. Conover

East Hempfield Township