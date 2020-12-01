Admittedly, I have never been endeared to Donald Trump, not as a person and most certainly not as president of the United States. My disdain has been based not only on his behavior as a bully, a racist, a bigot and a promoter of white supremacy, but also on his policies.

His immigration policies have denied asylum to many seeking refuge from deplorable conditions, and have left more than 600 children separated from parents with no means of reuniting them. His delayed response to the pandemic resulted, in my view, in the unnecessary death of thousands of Americans and jeopardized the healthy economy he inherited from the Barack Obama administration. The inadequate fiscal stimulus he signed has threatened jobs, and his desire to permanently end the payroll tax would defund Social Security in a few short years. He has had almost four years to develop a health care plan and yet his only plan is to end “Obamacare.”

Throughout his presidency he has defied the rule of law and mocked governmental norms. Once again, supported by his usual enablers, he is threatening our very democracy with his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. It is time to take down the banners and signs, fact-check the claims perpetuated online, and join Donald Trump in conceding the loss and allow our country to move forward under the leadership of President-elect Joe Biden.

Karen Hess

Christiana