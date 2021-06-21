Listen, Lancaster County:

We need to be reminded. A good democracy demands fair voting. It should not be restricted. It should be expanded any way that’s fair.

Every state certified the 2020 election results — both Democratic and Republican auditors and legislatures. There was no fraud. None.

Former President Donald Trump (remember him?) has been pressing Pennsylvania lawmakers to conduct a full 2020 election audit. Of course, he is essentially reminding them to overturn the election results! Trump lost Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes and wants our Legislature to audit the votes again!

They have already been audited, by several groups, with no finding of fraud. This is true of every state in the country. More than 80 court decisions have rejected lawsuits contesting the election.

And now we see some members of the Pennsylvania Legislature traveling to Arizona to review that state’s audit (and seemingly to consider a similar audit here).

This is insane. We continue to be a laughingstock to the world.

Let’s get to President Joe Biden’s agenda. Yes to the For the People Act. Yes to the infrastructure bill. Yes to climate control efforts.

We must save our democracy. What can we do? I believe we should replace Congressman Lloyd Smucker. And replace any legislator who continues to live in the “dreamland” that Biden did not win the election.

Don Mast

East Earl Township