It’s time to close the book on the 2020 presidential election. Joe Biden won, and Donald Trump lost.

Numerous court decisions have rejected the claims by Trump and his supporters that there was election fraud. And two reports commissioned by the Trump campaign found no substantive voter fraud.

Trump and his advisers knew that their election fraud claims were false as they continued to spread and raise funds off those claims. The claims convinced some voters that the election was stolen and inspired rioters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The falsehoods also brought in more than $250 million to the Trump campaign, according to the U.S. House committee that investigated Jan. 6. Millions were intentionally duped by this grifter.

The ramifications of this lie have permeated our society and have had serious consequences for our democratic process. Hundreds have served or are currently serving federal prison time for their criminal activity on Jan. 6. Thousands of people were bilked out of their money based on a lie. Numerous election workers’ lives have been upended by those who promoted the lies, and confidence in the democratic election process has been eroded.

None of this matters to Trump. His amoral personality causes him to have no concern for the negative effects of his actions. He is only interested in promoting himself.

What is sad is that many people will again vote for a twice-impeached, indicted, disgraced, lying candidate in 2024. They have no shame and deserve the scorn of society.

Jim Bishop

Landisville