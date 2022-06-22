According to Pennsylvania’s Independent Fiscal Office, General Fund collections are $5.5 billion above what was projected for this year, which will lead to a healthy budget surplus.

If you add in the state’s Rainy Day Fund and unspent American Rescue Plan Act and other federal dollars, the state will have as much as $12 billion on hand for spending as it enters the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Lawmakers in Harrisburg are in negotiations around the 2022-23 budget. I believe that these rosy revenue projections give legislators no excuse but to make a bold investment in Pennsylvania students this coming budget year.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal on the table for about $1.8 billion in new school funding is exactly the kind of investment in public education that our children need and deserve — and it is an investment that we can easily afford.

As a teacher in the School District of Lancaster, I know firsthand what underfunding our schools looks like. It’s not just here — across Pennsylvania, public schools are billions of dollars short of what it takes for an adequate education for all students.

If the Legislature enacts a budget with this kind of forward-thinking investment in public education, it will go a long way toward ensuring that, no matter where a child lives, our schools will have the resources necessary to allow that child to reach their full potential.

Kristen Haase

Manheim Township