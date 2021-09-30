The Pentagon, which has infamously failed to ever pass an audit, made $35 trillion in “accounting adjustments” in 2019 alone, easily surpassing the $30.7 trillion in such “adjustments” in 2018.

The Pentagon has so much money that it never can account for where much of it goes.

And while these tens of trillions annually slosh around in an accounting black hole, Congress debates whether it can afford to spend $3.5 trillion over 10 years for a “Build Back Better” plan. Part of that plan is to fight our most dire threat — climate change — by employing Americans in millions of high-paying jobs providing cheaper clean energy across our nation.

The proposed $3.5 trillion would also give a giant boost to the U.S. economy by providing universal prekindergarten and affordable child care, allowing millions of parents to afford to work full time and come out ahead financially.

By providing help for Americans who are caring for aging parents, it would also strengthen our economy by allowing millions more to stay employed, stay out of debt and even save for retirement.

In my view, $3.5 trillion is a drop in the bucket compared to what the Pentagon annually loses track of. Making the billionaires and giant corporations who now pay little or no taxes finance “Build Back Better” is only fair. Tax cuts for the super-rich have never paid for themselves. They have only created massive income inequality, with three billionaires controlling about half the wealth in our nation and the super-rich controlling much of Congress, too.

Lynn Goldfarb

Manheim Township