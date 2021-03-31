Pennsylvania lags behind the vast majority of states when it comes to making sure voters can count on 21st-century convenience and security at the ballot box.

Improving the current vote-by-mail system is just one measure essential to modernization (“We need to expand, not restrict, voting rights — in Pennsylvania and across the US,” March 21 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial).

The state faced its toughest election ever in 2020 when county officials had to implement an entirely new voting system amid record turnout during a pandemic. Our historic performance was defined largely by two bipartisan reform laws that the General Assembly and Wolf administration put in place in a matter of months prior to the primary and general elections.

Lawmakers should be proud of the changes they made. But they can’t stop there, and they shouldn’t roll back reforms. The rollout of any new idea comes with growing pains. There are small, commonsense fixes that almost everybody agrees on, and officials should work to make these changes to vote-by-mail and other election processes quickly.

That includes allowing precanvassing to start earlier and establishing a better voter notification process to ensure ballots are completed accurately; accepting mail-in ballots if they are postmarked by Election Day; permitting early in-person voting to relieve congestion at polling locations; and helping counties purchase electronic poll books to improve election security with real-time data.

The 2020 elections have had a galvanizing effect. Everyone is focused on the process. Now is the time to keep the will of voters front and center and make our election system even better.

Ray Murphy

State coordinator

Keystone Votes