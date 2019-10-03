Americans are fed up with President Donald Trump’s corruption, vulgarity, self-enrichment, outright lies and subtle deceits.
We all know this presidency is abnormal, and we all know — whether we wish to admit it aloud or not — that the rule of law and our democratic institutions are experiencing grave damage at the hands of this president, his cronies, and a complacent Congress.
Impeachment may not result in a conviction, but Congress cannot afford to send the message — on behalf of the American people, no less — that everything is OK. The time to impeach is now. Don’t wait for more icing on the cake. The people have had as much icing as we can take.
And I, for one, am shocked that U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker have, for years — and especially of late — abdicated their roles as members of a co-equal branch, allowing presidents to act with impunity. They need to act now!
Alexander Rice
Lancaster