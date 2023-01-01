I believe that it’s high time to demilitarize our country. We are living a never-ending national war zone. Our children and our grandchildren go to school in fear that, on any given day, a deranged person with an semi-automatic rifle or handgun will walk in and riddle them with bullets.

This war exists, in my view, mainly because the National Rifle Association has guaranteed that the gun industry will continue to rake in billions of dollars in annual sales. The gun lobbyists in Washington, D.C., seemingly have the GOP politicians in their pockets. Even some Russians got in on the act in the 2016 and 2020 elections, essentially funneling money through the NRA to GOP candidates.

I believe that it’s high time we ban semi-automatic weapons and most handguns. The only purpose of these deadly devices is to kill humans. According to the Pew Research Center, there were about 1.5 million firearm deaths in the U.S. between 1968 and 2017. That’s higher than the total number of military members killed in every U.S. conflict since the Revolutionary War. In 2020, 45,222 people died from gun-related incidents in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

I implore every American to stand up for our right to life — free from the fear of gun violence and with the hope that our children and grandchildren will live to see their senior years. Hunters can have their shotguns and registered legal rifles to kill game in regulated game lands, but that’s it. So call and/or write to your representatives in Congress and tell them how you really feel about this epidemic.

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township