Now that the incompetent Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives have seemingly failed to convince the members of the Senate to convict President Donald Trump on the weak articles of impeachment, it’s time to get down to conducting business for the American people.
Like immigration reform or infrastructure. How about lowering the cost of prescription medications? To use the words of Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii in a different context, it’s time to “shut up and step up.”
Ernest Frederick
Manheim Township