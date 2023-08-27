August is National Immunization Awareness Month. This is an annual observance held to highlight the importance of routine vaccination (immunization) for people of all ages.

The Pennsylvania Immunization Coalition encourages state residents to receive all recommended, age-appropriate immunizations. Based on overwhelming scientific evidence, the coalition believes that vaccines are safe and effective. Vaccines not only protect individuals, but protect entire communities, including those members who are too young to be fully immunized or others who cannot receive recommended immunizations due to compromised immune systems.

After years of safety testing, the Food and Drug Administration licenses a vaccine for use in the United States. Then the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group of medical and public health experts, develops vaccination recommendations.

Most health insurance plans are required to cover recommended vaccines without charging a copayment when the vaccine is given by a doctor in your network. Many pharmacies also provide immunizations. Check with your insurance plan to find out if there’s any cost to you. If your family doesn’t have insurance, check out the Vaccines for Children program, which provides children with vaccines at no cost (bit.ly/VFCprogram23).

You can find health care coverage options at HealthCare.gov.

Getting vaccinated this fall for the flu, COVID-19 and, in some cases, respiratory syncytial virus (known as RSV), can be lifesaving for you and those around you. Check with your doctor.

You can also go to cdc.gov/vaccines to learn about recommended immunizations for various age groups.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Board member, Pennsylvania Immunization Coalition

Pequea Township