It is remarkable that the demonstrations in Washington, D.C., and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol were motivated by nothing but lies. For the record, here’s how things are, in fact:

— The presidential election was not stolen. It was the most secure in history, according to officials responsible, and went off smoothly despite remarkable challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

— The Democratic Party is not a cabal of Satanists and cannibalistic pedophiles. Seriously?

— Even the left wing of the Democratic Party is not Marxist, communist or even socialist. In any other Western democracy, they would be considered center-left, at most.

It is time for our Republican leaders (U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, you know better!) to call out the lies explicitly and emphatically and help our misguided friends and neighbors find their way back to the truth and to political discourse founded on reality, rather than lies and paranoid fantasy.

Andrew Bishop

Lancaster Township