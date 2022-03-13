With all of the discussion about voting rights and the basic fairness of our election processes, there is one improvement that I believe is important and that we should be amenable to fixing. Namely, it is time to eliminate the Electoral College and elect presidential tickets on the basis of the popular vote. The creation of the Electoral College was a compromise tainted by slavery. It should have been eliminated during Reconstruction.

The results of the 2016 and 2020 elections demonstrate the inconsistent consequences that are generated by the Electoral College. In 2016, Donald Trump won 306 electoral votes (56.9%) while garnering 46.1% of the popular vote. Hillary Clinton had 232 electoral votes (43.1%), while she won 48.2% of the popular vote.

In 2020, the numbers switched, with Joe Biden getting 306 electoral votes and Donald Trump 232. Biden, however, also won the popular vote 51.3% vs. 46.9%.

Here is a scenario that demonstrates what I view as the nonsensical nature of the Electoral College. It is possible for a candidate to win each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia by exactly one vote. Thus the popular vote would be essentially a tie at 50% apiece. But the Electoral College would be something near a unanimous vote, as Maine and Nebraska split their votes. Thus, in a nation perfectly divided, 50-50, one hypothetical candidate wins in a landslide.

I would hope there would be another benefit to eliminating the Electoral College: Those who make our political maps might be forced to find more than two colors to visualize a national characteristic. Our current two-color system accentuates our differences. We can do better.

Thomas C. Dyke

Drumore Township