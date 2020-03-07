James Carville helped propel Bill Clinton into the White House with “It’s the economy, stupid.” President Donald Trump hopes to use the economy to get a second term. Let me offer a simple three-step exercise to explain Trump’s economy in personal terms.

1. Write down your household income.

2. Write down the answer to No. 1 divided by three.

3. Write down the answer when you multiply No. 2 by four.

Example: If No. 1 is $60,000, then No. 2 would be $20,000 and No. 3 $80,000, which mimics Trump's $3-plus trillion revenue projection, $1-plus trillion deficit and $4-plus trillion budget proposal.

Following Trump’s example, you would earn No. 1, spend No. 3 and borrow No. 2. In eight years, would you be prosperous or seeking debt counseling?

Maybe it’s time to drain the swamp.

Carlton Groff

Fulton Township