In 1962, conservative economist Milton Friedman proposed replacing minimum wage laws with a guaranteed annual income. Those whose income was below the guaranteed level would receive a payment from the federal government — a negative income tax. A few years later, President Richard Nixon unsuccessfully attempted to get Congress to pass a variant of Friedman’s idea.

Every honest and knowledgeable person recognizes that minimum wage requirements create some unemployment. Whether the unemployment is minimal or substantial depends upon the amount of the minimum wage relative to the market clearing wage. The disagreements revolve around the amount of unemployment and whether the cost is worth the benefit.

In a COVID-19 world, I believe Friedman’s solution is elegant in its simplicity. No arguments about whether the government support checks should be $600 or $2,000. The time has come to implement Friedman’s guaranteed annual income proposal.

David A. Martin

Lititz