Now that the elections are over, our elected officials are rapidly turning from their campaign issues of economy and crime and heading straight back to the politics of grievance and partisan bickering.

Wouldn’t it be nice if our elected officials took on just one issue that is important to America?

Let’s start with inflation, which is basically a supply and demand problem. Boosting productivity, increasing child care availability, and investing in American manufacturing and services are critical components of attacking this issue.

In giving credit to lawmakers where credit is due: The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and Inflation Reduction Act have all taken steps to address these issues.

Let’s keep these initiatives going with professional legislative discourse, expert opinion and analysis and fiscal oversight. Forget the angry political rhetoric and election denialism. We need our politicians to push past the mudslinging and get on with the critical business of the American people!

David Wood

Manheim Township