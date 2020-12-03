You followed the piper. People like you, seeking a sense of belonging. So much to reminisce over and to look forward to. All those promises.

Pandemic? Doctors and governors minding your business. Masks, social distancing, lockdowns? You opposed them. “God’s will” is your testament of faith and bravery.

We’re a month past the election. COVID-19 hasn’t gone away as he said it would. Hospitals are crowded with COVID-19 patients. The virus doesn’t care what anyone says or thinks — it is remorseless and deadly as winter looms.

He knew that, but he lied to you about it. Over and over. He lies about much more. His allies lie, too, without end as they try to turn us against one another. They seek to usurp the election and establish American tyranny.

He faces disgrace and perhaps even imprisonment. His reputation tarnished. Never! He will burn our society to the ground if he cannot be our god-president. Flames here and, if need be, the world.

Had she done this, you’d have taken to the streets with righteous indignation and purpose. Have you lost something these past four years? Where now is your honor, your decency, your bravado when our republic is under assault? Are you arrested by your hubris, fear or worship?

Some of you swallowed the red pill seeking knowledge. What has been revealed is unpleasant without the benefit of truth. It can still be found, but not down that rabbit, nay Fox, hole.

Cast off the blinders and fetters they have bound you with.

Donald Carver

Manheim Township