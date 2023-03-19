I read Eileen Gregg’s book about the Rocky Springs carousel, “Lancaster’s Hidden Treasure,” and found it very interesting, but the photo of the carousel animals in storage for years tells the tale.

I believe that it is time for the Rocky Springs Carousel Association to accept the fact that the carousel has had its day. Enough time, and especially money, has been expended already.

The carousel animals should be auctioned individually. I can think of numerous places where a carousel animal, properly protected behind glass, could be displayed, with a brief history posted.

There are perhaps individuals who would like to have one in their home, and there is certainly enough money floating around Lancaster County for that to happen.

Local hospitals and medical facilities, the Marriott at Penn Square, Willow Valley Communities (and the planned Mosaic), Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center and large office complexes are all possibilities — especially anywhere that children could view them.

I agree that Morphy Auctions would be a good choice for the carousel’s sale, as it has handled many unique items and has a widespread following.

It’s just time to let go and let the carousel animals shine somewhere.

Patricia White

Rapho Township