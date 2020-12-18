Captain Obvious would agree that 2020 has been an awful year. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and the presidential election have left our country emotionally exhausted and disillusioned. While many have shown their mettle and risen above the adversity, others have sunk to new depths.

Dec. 23 is Festivus, so permit me to air a few grievances. First, to the greedy panic-buyers who raid grocery store shelves: Stop hoarding.

To the narrow-minded individuals who refuse to comply with the most basic public protocols for wearing masks in stores: You are dangerously inconsiderate. No one likes wearing a mask, but when dealing with a contagion of global magnitude, some reasonable precautions must be taken.

The media also own part of the responsibility for the ugly shadow hanging over our country. They lost credibility with law-abiding citizens by downgrading looting, burning and vandalism to mere “protesting.” It was flagrant criminal conduct. Slanted reporting, in my view, only emboldens radicals, widens the racism gap and causes both fringes to move further apart.

Regarding the election, President Donald Trump has many faults. But if the Democrats in Congress had worked half as hard the past four years to move America forward as they did in focusing on dethroning Trump, our nation would be less adversarial today. I saw little attempt at bipartisanship — only intentional bickering and animus. I point the finger of shame at all the obstructionists.

To start the healing process, President-elect Joe Biden needs to walk a conciliatory pathway instead of a polarized political one.

Happy Festivus.

Bob Bodnar

West Lampeter Township