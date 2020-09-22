As Lancaster County faces inevitable social and economic change in light of protests and the pandemic, Pennsylvania needs to finally abolish the death penalty. It’s part of a failing criminal justice system that is plagued by racial discrimination, wasteful usage of taxpayer dollars and low public support.

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, a defendant’s race strongly influences the likelihood of a death sentence, with Black individuals most likely to face death row.

Additionally, the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center reports that each execution in Pennsylvania since 1978 has cost taxpayers about $272 million, as opposed to a cost of about $42,000 per year for an inmate with a life sentence

Yet the evidence against the death penalty does not stop there, as a new Gallup poll in June found that a historically low number of Americans find capital punishment morally acceptable. According to the poll, only 54% of respondents find the death penalty morally acceptable, while 40% find it morally wrong.

But moral acceptability does not directly signal awareness or acceptance of the aforementioned systemic flaws. There currently exists a bipartisan movement in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to abolish the death penalty, with Republican state Rep. Frank Ryan and Democratic state Rep. Chris Rabb among those co-sponsoring the bill. This support shows that abolition isn’t a partisan issue — it’s an issue that many are getting behind. With our current financial struggles, ongoing social change and the shrinking moral acceptability of the death penalty, it has never been more urgent that we finally abolish capital punishment.

Jeremy Mauser

Lancaster