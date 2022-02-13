Is God limited by the speed of light?

The Feb. 6 letter “Contact unlikely due to size of cosmos” questioned the feasibility of extraterrestrial life being able to span the distances of the cosmos.

The argument was that a physical mass accelerated to the speed of light would be required to approach infinite mass. Thus such speed would be impossible. I do not reject science or Newtonian physics. But I do accept possibilities beyond current understandings.

Most people recognize something more than the physical world we inhabit. For many, there is a God, a creator being, that has manifested this reality — the amazing creation of all life forms. What and where is a heaven? Where do we “go” after we die?

Consciousness or God have generally not been subjects for scientific consideration. But now, with advancements in quantum mechanics and looking into the building blocks of atoms, what we take as “solid” is not.

We experience an expression of wave-particles, frequency and energy. Our solid matter has been proven to be affected by our minds and pure observation. Consider Albert Einstein’s phrase “spooky action at a distance.” Or, in other words, connections happening instantaneously, beyond the speed of light. Consider the mainstream science and the concept of the multiverse and dimensions. How might they work?

Time and space are not fixed. Understanding that, advanced extraterrestrial beings would not necessarily need force-based machines to traverse vast distances. And I don’t particularly see an “angel” having to get in an old jalopy, start the engine and drive across the universe.

Alan Swanson

Lancaster Township