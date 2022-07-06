Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 to restrict the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate carbon emissions. This is obviously what the Koch brothers have been fighting for over 50 years to accomplish with their fossil fuel companies and money. Follow the money trail.

Also who knew that Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s father had worked for Shell and the American Petroleum Institute? Justice Neil Gorsuch’s mother presided over the EPA decades ago and significantly weakened it then. Do you think those justices are biased? Why did they not recuse themselves?

This is no time to sit back. We have only a few years to stem the rising fossil fuel emissions from reaching a tipping point affecting not only our climate but also our health. To those of you who think this is not important: Try to look at the science. Experts have stated that we have only a few years to turn this around, or our children and grandchildren (and the remainder of Earth’s living organisms) will suffer tremendously. What will your legacy be when they ask what you did to try to stop the climate crisis?

The United States is supposed to be the leader of the free world. If other countries follow our slow efforts, what will they want to do?

By one estimate, unchecked global warming could cost the world $551 trillion by the end of this century. I wonder if the Koch money will help us then?

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township