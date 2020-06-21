Are you concerned about gerrymandering in Pennsylvania? It’s the changing of voting district boundaries by Republican or Democratic legislators (whichever party is in power at the time) to give their party an advantage.

Fair Districts PA has been working for years to come up with a better solution. After years of discussion, research, advocacy and civic engagement, it supports the following bills: House Bills 22 and 23, and Senate Bills 1022 and 1023. These would enable the establishment of an independent citizens redistricting commission. If these bills do not get a vote by early July, we will have to wait 10 years (yes, 10), to try again for fair districts.

The House bills have been sitting in the House State Government Committee for more than a year. This is despite promises from committee chair Rep. Garth Everett to address the issue and assurances from Rep. Bryan Cutler, formerly the majority leader and now the interim House speaker, that bills with strong support will be given a vote. (These bills have widespread bipartisan support in the state Legislature and among the citizens of Pennsylvania.)

The Senate bills also have been ignored, despite statements of support for an independent citizens redistricting commission from both State Government Committee Chair John DeSanto and Majority Leader Jake Corman.

Legislators, please give these bills a vote — before you leave for summer break. Your constituents will thank you.

Lois Chamness

Manheim Township