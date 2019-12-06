In the first three decades following World War II, the health insurance industry acted in a socially responsible fashion, and health insurance was affordable and available for most Americans. Unfortunately, Wall Street saw a financial opportunity and health insurance became “privatized” under the credo that “the market” can always do things better than more “socialized” institutions.
The private health insurance industry has now had more than 40 years to insure everyone and bring health costs under control. Instead, more than 1 in 10 Americans remain uninsured; an additional 2 in 10 (at least) are underinsured. And America remains far and away the most expensive health care system in the world. Furthermore, the most recent statistics show that Americans have a declining life expectancy when compared with other industrialized countries in which some form of “socialized medicine” exists.
In short, the private health insurance industry has failed the American people — well, not all of us. Multimillion dollar insurance CEOs and their wealthy stockholders have done quite well, as have similar folks with whom they have colluded in the pharmaceutical and hospital chain industries.
It’s time to move to a more socially responsible system that provides quality, affordable health care coverage to all citizens. Other countries have already done this by transitioning to a single-payer system that eliminates the private insurance industry, negotiates with pharmaceutical companies for lower prices, and recognizes that a health care system is a societal good and not a piggy bank for the greedy.
William R. Davidson Jr.
Jonestown
Lebanon County