It might be time for new blood on the Republican ticket in 2024. As a staunch Donald Trump supporter for the past seven years, I was upset when Trump mouthed off, slamming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the day before the election and then again the day after.

I never minded Trump defending himself against the daily barrage of media attacks and what I viewed as bogus investigations, but his timing is often disastrous. And every gentleman knows that you never blame your wife for anything publicly. Never!

People are tired of all the noise. It’s like being forced to watch a Don Rickles act for six years. Trump had a successful four-year term and his place in the history books could be kind. We owe him a great deal of thanks for his economic and foreign policy achievements and the millions of lives saved by his Operation Warp Speed, which got multiple vaccines to market in a year’s time.

My message to Trump: Retire, run your business and enjoy your life and family. Pass the baton to Gov. DeSantis for the good of the country. And our sanity.

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township