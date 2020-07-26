If your children are playing outside, going to parks or playgrounds, eating in restaurants or ice cream parlors or going on family vacations, I believe they will be safer in school. Most children will be safer going to school than spending time in the community.

Teachers: It is time for you to step up to the plate. There are many people in the community who had no choice but to be essential workers at the height of the pandemic. It is time for you to be an essential employee. Your students need you. I believe your exposure to the virus will be far less at school than it would be out in the community. If your concern for your family safety is that great, then maybe you need to resign your position and stay home.

Most essential employees had the same choice teachers have now — work or no pay. It is your choice.

I am a 70-year-old substitute school nurse whose husband has health issues. But I know there are things that can be done for family safety. When I come home, I undress, put my clothes in the washing machine and get a shower before going upstairs to my family. I am planning to return to work when school opens. Students need me.

Nancy Jenkins

Manor Township