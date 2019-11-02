I’m sick to my soul of government officials abusing their power and passing laws to enrich themselves. Aren’t elected officials supposed to work for the public? It starts at the top with our president, who cares only for himself, his wealth and power. He runs the federal government as if he were a crime boss. He tells his supporters what they want to hear so he can increase his wealth and power. But he destroys anyone who criticizes him, including those in his own party. This corruption extends to our state lawmakers.
I’m so grateful to LNP for revealing lawmakers’ misuse of dark money. How else would the public know? A free, investigative press is the only way to check government corruption. How did lawmakers respond? Were they contrite and transparent? No! They attempted to pass legislation to reduce oversight and make it harder for the public to uncover how they spend campaign funds. This arrogance and abuse of power cannot stand! Eighty-two years, count it, 82 since election reforms in Pennsylvania. Sen. Jay Costa introduced bills for 10 years and they didn’t make it out of committee (“Law experts put forward ways to fix the system,” Oct. 27 Sunday LNP). Obviously, we can’t trust Pennsylvania lawmakers. Republicans treat elections as coronations, as when an incumbent county prothonotary invited a Republican candidate to attend employee interviews (“Actions of row officer attract criticism,” Oct. 6), before the election.
Voters, now is the time to use our remaining power: Vote for change and transparency this year and in 2020!
Dennis Zimmerman
Warwick Township