It’s time for a “come to Jesus” meeting. It’s bad enough that there is so much hatred in the world, but when you combine hatred with ignorance and stupidity, you get a toxic combination that can destroy both the life and soul of civilization.

On May 8, at least 85 schoolgirls in Kabul, Afghanistan, died when bombs were detonated outside their school. In recent weeks we’ve seen thousands of funeral pyres burning in New Delhi, India, because too many people didn’t take precautions against the COVID-19 virus. That was because of the government’s lack of preparation, individuals refusing to take the vaccine or the failure to wear a mask.

Wake up, evangelical Christians! Prayer isn’t going to protect you from the novel coronavirus. God gave humans common sense and the intelligence to create vaccines against pandemics.

Are some of you that self-righteous so as to deny your child protection by refusing to get them (or yourself) the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, the polio vaccine or a COVID-19 vaccine because you “read” something on the internet?

Do you seriously believe the insurrection on Jan. 6 wasn’t fueled by the rhetoric of a sore-loser outgoing president, supported by power-hungry politicians and Fox News?

To the individual who wrote the May 5 letter calling President Joe Biden “the biggest idiot” ever elected by the Democrats (“Biden wrong about ‘we the people’ ”), I believe it’s time for you to grow up and crawl out from under that rock you’ve been living under!

Bob Rudy

West Lampeter Township