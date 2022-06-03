Enough.

I, along with the majority of Americans, have had enough of these mass killings in the United States. It is time for the politicians to take the politics out of this and do something.

Here are four suggestions that, in my view, would not affect any law-abiding or Second Amendment-loving citizen:

1. Make any large-capacity magazines for guns illegal.

2. Make any military-style weapons illegal. There is no individual who needs this type of weapon. And it is a weapon, and not just a gun.

3. Institute stronger mandatory background checks, and close the gun show loopholes that exist in many states.

4. Institute a seven-day waiting period during the mandatory background checks.

I believe that these four simple laws would go a long way in stopping these horrific killings.

George Lyter

Elizabethtown