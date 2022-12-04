Here we go. Republicans will be in control of the U.S. House of Representatives in January. Their first agenda will be to expose what I believe to be President Joe Biden’s family corruption.

That may be immediately countered by the special counsel for the U.S. Department of Justice charging former President Donald Trump with crimes.

Then the damaging information that may be on Hunter Biden’s laptop will be unveiled, but I believe that it will be covered up by the mainstream media, U.S. intelligence agencies, the FBI and those who control social media.

It is a sad state of affairs that some of our leaders are so corrupt.

It still amazes me that people actually voted for Democrats, in light of our current economic condition. President Biden blames inflation on anything but his administration.

Inflation seems to be much higher than the rate of 8% it’s been at for much of the year, based upon my spending. I can’t buy anything that has only increased in price by 8%.

I believe that Biden caused the inflation on the first day of his presidency, when he essentially declared war on fossil fuels. Sure, we need to move toward renewable energy, but when you essentially tell the fossil fuel industry that you aim to put it out of business, it is going to pull back on investing.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, passed by the Democrats, fueled inflation, according to many economists.

How about securing our southern border? The Biden administration, in my view, has been lying about the conditions at the border since Biden assumed the presidency. And Vice President Kamala Harris, in my view, has no clue about anything! Then the sanctuary cities cry foul when immigrants who came here illegally are bused there.

Biden talked with China President Xi Jinping in November, but there are conflicting reports regarding how much Biden pressed Xi about the origins of COVID-19 or China’s fentanyl exports.

I believe that Biden is a failure.

John Nickle

Manheim Township