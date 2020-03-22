What I would love to see is Congress and the president come together to use the full power of the United States of America to attack the novel coronavirus. This very moment in time — when we need the representatives, senators and the president to work as a team — I am seeing partisanship grow, not dwindle.

I would love to see most media outlets forget their political agenda and report the facts and calm the fears of Americans as best they can.

I would love to see all people faithfully observe the guidelines put out by our government.

Finally, most importantly, I would love to see us who are believers (and others if they choose) turn from our evil ways, pray more, humble ourselves, repent and seek God’s face in this time of turmoil.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township