“The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” This mantra of folks who got rich running the National Rifle Association argues for no restrictions on anyone to obtain/carry any kind of firearm.
We are to imagine that without firearms restrictions, a civilian in the El Paso or Dayton crowds could have, quicker than law enforcement, shot the man firing into the crowd.
With Texas firearms laws allowing both open and concealed carry, quite a few in the El Paso Walmart may have been armed. So where were those “good guys”? What exit did they run to? What counter did they hide under?
Come on, people. We need to strengthen firearms laws. An Aug. 5 ABC News report conservatively listed 17 U.S. mass shootings (102 fatalities) so far in 2019 (an average of one every 12.7 days). And our firearm homicides continue to far exceed the per-capita rate of any other country.
To be “good guys” we need to urge the U.S. Senate to immediately pass gun violence measures the House already passed — strengthening background checks and supporting laws allowing families to temporarily keep guns away from loved ones having a serious crisis, before they hurt anyone.
Both chambers also must act immediately to ban the sale of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition. Tell the people elected to represent you that “prayers and promises” aren’t enough. And while you’re at it, thank the real “good guys” of law enforcement who are protecting you.
Robert Stevenson
Cornwall
Lebanon County