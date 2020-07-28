Home schooling and distance learning, as practiced by cybercharter schools, are becoming encouraged and accepted educational methods to meet the needs of students. Some teachers (leery of returning to classrooms) who were long opposed to both now seem on board.

The details of how such schooling would proceed are likely to include continuing salaries for teachers sidelined through no fault of their own. Teachers claim their first concern is the students; it’s hypocritical, in my view, if they claim distance learning is effective only if they are the ones doing it.

A shift in the paradigm of educating our children — public school or otherwise — is overdue. If politicians are serious about Black lives mattering, improving educational opportunities for children in areas where poverty has caused or allowed poor school performance is a no-brainer.

Building or upgrading to achieve quality schools or educational delivery systems and staffing with excellent teachers must be an agenda priority. Schools should also focus on curricula that ensure students are equipped to be productive citizens and encourage students to establish their own strong future family culture. I believe strong families are the key to success for those facing inequality and poverty in America.

Melvin “Pete” Snyder

West Donegal Township