Are guns really a “right” granted by our Constitution?

“Our Second Amendment rights” is a phrase we will hear from the gun-rights people now that we are experiencing another surge in gun violence.

What does the Second Amendment to the Constitution say? “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

The Second Amendment was ratified in 1791, but I believe that the meaning of those words has evolved. Some believe they are meant for individuals; others interpret them to mean only those who serve in a militia or the National Guard.

The National Rifle Association was founded in 1871. In 1934, some of its leaders were in favor of gun control legislation and the registration of all firearms. Since then, Congress has often passed gun legislation when a serious crisis appears.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were about 47,000 firearm-related deaths in the United States in 2021.

Are we too numb to this kind of news? Isn’t it time for Congress to pass a comprehensive gun safety bill? And it if doesn’t, we can vote them out of office.

President Joe Biden has called for a ban on assault weapons. But isn’t it up to us? For instance, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, there were protests around the nation and the effects were seen in the recent midterm elections.

We could adopt our own version of the National Firearms Agreement passed in Australia in 1996. It established a gun registry, required a permit for gun purchases and banned certain kinds of rifles. Is that a first step for us?

Don Mast

New Holland