Congressman Lloyd Smucker:

I believe that you are a disgrace to your office and one of the most eager enablers of a leader who has openly shown his contempt for the U.S. Constitution and for democratic processes.

You have consistently supported President Donald Trump’s campaign of lies and conspiracy theories. On Jan. 6, that campaign culminated in a mob, incited by Trump, invading the U.S. Capitol.

Even after that violent invasion revealed beyond any shadow of doubt the danger that Trump poses for democracy, you still voted — as Trump wants — to reject Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes. You essentially gave your support to an attempt to throw out the lawful votes of every citizen in Pennsylvania, rather than stand up to a would-be dictator. Such appeasement is shocking to me.

You should resign immediately and allow the voters of this congressional district to choose a new representative — one with enough courage and dignity to stand up for democracy when it is directly threatened. The winner of that election may be a Republican or a Democrat; that is for this district’s voters to decide.

Let us choose someone, though, who has enough independence of mind to hold a dangerously irresponsible leader to account. As a final act of political decency, your resignation might wipe away a little bit of the shame with which you have tarnished your reputation.

Kerry Whiteside

Lancaster