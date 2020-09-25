This was a 2018 warning given in a rare public address by the Trump administration’s first secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, to graduating cadets at the Virginia Military Institute (Tillerson was fired by President Donald Trump on Twitter):

“If our leaders seek to conceal the truth or we as people become accepting of alternative realities that are no longer grounded in facts, then we as American citizens are on a pathway to relinquishing our freedom.”

Some things to consider: freedom of the press; an independent judiciary; respect for the U.S. intelligence service; uncontested foreign interference; fired inspector generals; respect for science; independent national health guidance; revenge firings of career employees; disrespecting the Constitution; power grabs by executive fiat; Congress becoming irrelevant; and honest elections — the foundation of our freedom.

God bless the United States of America!

Bob Hess

Lititz