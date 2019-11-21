I have an idea on property tax relief to ponder. Why not tie it to local income tax?
Local income tax is assessed on earned income. Most municipalities charge 1% on average. A lot of wage earners may not like this idea, because that rate may skyrocket depending on where you live.
It would provide a beginning and end to this form of taxation for people who finally have no earned income.
Think about it. You work maybe 40 or 50 years and retire. Or say for any other reason you have no earned income. There would be no property tax assessed. You’re not going to lose your home for lack of resources to pay your property taxes anymore.
After all, after 40 or 50 years, you’ve probably now paid enough into the educational system to not only pay for your children’s education but maybe even your own, depending on the tax rate assessed.
If you live in an area where the local income tax is getting out of control, I guess you just have to get involved in your community and turn down all those expensive items related to education — new schools versus renovations, new expansive athletic fields, etc.
I estimate a new proposal being floated in our Pennsylvania Legislature (including an increase in the sales tax) would increase my property taxes by 900%. I’m serious. From $50 a year to $500 a year.
Why not something different?
Kenneth W. Nolt
Upper Leacock Township