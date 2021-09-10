One morning last week, my brothers Chris and Doug met with me at C.R. Lapp’s Family Restaurant in Quarryville to tell lies and criticize each other’s appearance. At least I think it was Chris and Doug — there’s a bunch of us, and I easily get confused.

We were almost done breakfast when, to our surprise and delight, our server approached to inform us that our meal had been paid for. The uninformed generous soul must have been mistaken in thinking that we are nice people.

Thank you from the three of us for this gesture. It will be fun paying this favor forward.

For the record, though, Chris and Doug had corned beef hash and eggs. I ordered pancakes. Had we known of your impending kindness, we would have ordered the more expensive eggs Benedict.

Jonathan Gibson

Strasburg