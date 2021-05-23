Cyberattacks on U.S. utilities and pipelines are increasing. So far, the attackers have been mainly extortionists, but hackers from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are launching increasingly aggressive attacks on the U.S. power grid and U.S. power companies, hoping to install malware that could disrupt power to major cities and towns.

Although energy experts say it’s highly unlikely that these hackers could take down the entire U.S power grid, attackers could target our largest cities, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. This is a serious national security threat.

Meanwhile, instances of climate disasters causing massive and long-lasting power failures are increasing. These include the worsening wildfires in Western states and the recent cold snap, in which over 4 million Texans lost power for several days during record-low temperatures. (Yes, the wind turbines froze up, too. That’s because Texas is the only state that refused to heed decades of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission warnings to winterize them.)

I believe the way to have a reliable and resilient energy grid is to make it distributed — that is, local. Use micro-grids rather than a massively interconnected and vulnerable grid relying on large power plants.

Local energy co-operatives — using solar farms and/or wind farms with storage capability or rooftop solar with a power wall that stores the energy for each home and electric vehicle — would mean real energy independence.

And solar/wind, with storage included, are now cheaper than any other form of energy.

M. Susan Richman

Lancaster