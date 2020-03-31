This is a reply to the last paragraph of the March 24 letter “Hateful screeds are unhelpful.”

Whether I am liberal or conservative is of no concern to the letter writer. I will not have my First Amendment rights silenced because someone disagrees with what I have to say or have printed.

I have the right to agree or disagree with the person who is the president, just like everyone else in this country. This country is still a democratic republic and not a dictatorship.

I also do not like to feel threatened for the way I may choose to vote by some of the extreme Republican people who write letters that get printed in this paper. This happened with a letter that was printed March 25, headlined “What goes around comes around.”

Raymonda Clymer

Wrightsville

York County