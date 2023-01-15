I recently submitted a letter to our representatives in Congress regarding proposed cuts to Social Security and Medicare. I believe that the senior citizens in this country should be aware of this potential harm to us.

As a senior citizen with a disability, I am appalled at the suggestion that some in Congress are planning reductions to these programs. As one of their many senior constituents, it is my opinion that Congress needs to supplement these funds — not cut them.

In doing some research, I found that Congress has been using these funds as a slush fund to balance the budget. It is Congress’ fault that the current system is in dire straits. When these funds were used to balance the budget, there were no amendments to replenish the transferred funds over the years.

I will be sending letters to others, as well as to AARP. Hopefully, Congress will be inundated with numerous letters and emails from the senior population asking it not to make these cuts.

Please feel free to pass this information along to your members of Congress. I strongly recommend that Congress table any proposed reductions to Social Security and Medicare — and that it properly replenish these programs.

Edward L. Klaus Jr.

East Cocalico Township