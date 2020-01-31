Thanks to LNP | LancasterOnline and reporter Earle Cornelius for the Jan. 18 article (“Fighting racism”) about the Rev. Patricia Ann Southerland McAllister, pastor of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Columbia.
McAllister obviously is a remarkable woman. In addition to her many years of service to her church, she earned both a master’s degree and a doctorate at a time when many of her contemporaries most likely were considering retirement.
Like her, I fear for the future of her family members and for all minorities in these days of the Trump administration. President Donald Trump and the Republican Party seem intent on rolling back the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and restoring Jim Crow laws — not just in the South, but throughout our country.
In the article, McAllister reminds us that the NAACP’s national theme this year is “When we fight, we win.”
It is time for all Americans, minority or white, to fight the racist positions of Trump and his party.
Jack Lewis
Elizabethtown